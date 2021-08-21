Cancel
Beaver, UT

Get hired! Job openings in and around Beaver

Posted by 
Beaver Journal
Beaver Journal
 8 days ago

(BEAVER, UT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Beaver.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beaver:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYsy82900

1. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Beaver, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Beaver, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Calling ALL Caregivers! $14-$15 per hour | Pick Your Own Schedule!

🏛️ Homewatch Caregivers of Utah

📍 Beaver, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Homewatch CareGivers of Utah offers the following benefits to our superHERO Caregivers: Very Flexible Scheduling: We will work with you to find that hours that align best with your day or school ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Hiring Drivers in Beaver, Utah - Up to 300 Daily

🏛️ Barney Trucking

📍 Beaver, UT

💰 $290 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring CDL-A Experienced Drivers in Beaver, UT Enjoy driving a fully loaded, brand new truck -Trucks are traded out every 18 months! Drive for Barney Trucking - Family Owned - Award Winning - Driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Beaver, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Beaver)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Beaver, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Production Associate - St. George, UT

🏛️ Cornerstone Building Brands

📍 Paragonah, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Environmental Stoneworks (Cornerstone Building Brands affiliate) located in St. George, UT is now hiring for Production Associate! Job Duties: * Pouring, de-molding, and cleaning of molds * Quality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Beaver Journal

Beaver Journal

Beaver, UT
8
Followers
203
Post
855
Views
With Beaver Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Beaver, UT
