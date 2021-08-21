Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ridgeway

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ridgeway.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ridgeway:

1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Ridgeway, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,759 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Leon, IA

💰 $1,759 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Leon, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline: RN ...

3. Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends

🏛️ CWT- Driver Advocates

📍 Bethany, MO

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends Apply Online Below or Give Us a Call Today: 866 WIDE TURNS (866-943-3887) Great pay and Great Hometime! Life on the road can be ...

4. Support Manager - Department Head

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Bethany, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is a thriving essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Responsible for general Sales Clerk duties as well as specific departments throughout the store ...

5. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Bethany, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

6. Accounting and Payroll Clerk

🏛️ Delta Metals

📍 Leon, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accounting and Payroll Clerk Summary Under the direct supervision of the General Manager, this position inputs financial transactions and creates financial reports from that information. It prepares ...

7. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Leon, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

8. Transport Van Driver

🏛️ Crestview Home

📍 Bethany, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crestview Home is a nursing home that offers our residents transportation to and from various locations. Our transport van driver is responsible for transporting our residents to and from ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $21.68/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Elwood, KS City Driver

📍 New Hampton, MO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A City Drivers in Elwood, KS! Home Daily - Starting at $21.68/Hour - Excellent Benefits! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill City Driver positions. Position overview: Pick up ...

10. Chief Financial Officer

🏛️ Community Health Centers of Southern Iowa, Inc.

📍 Leon, IA

💰 $96,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Responsibilities include directing and overseeing all of the following finance functions, to include financial management, financial forecasting, and billing. A wide degree of ...