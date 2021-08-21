A job on your schedule? These Belen positions offer flexible hours

(Belen, NM) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Belen are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Part-Time Office Assistant

🏛️ Zia Trust, Inc.

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Zia Trust, Inc. is looking for a Part-Time Office Assistant who provides support to different areas of management. The Office Assistant handles more than one project at a time in a team environment ...

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

3. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

4. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Albuquerque, NM

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $16.57 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $21.11 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...