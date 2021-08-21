Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belen, NM

A job on your schedule? These Belen positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Belen Times
Belen Times
 8 days ago

(Belen, NM) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Belen are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYsy6Gh00

1. Part-Time Office Assistant

🏛️ Zia Trust, Inc.

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Zia Trust, Inc. is looking for a Part-Time Office Assistant who provides support to different areas of management. The Office Assistant handles more than one project at a time in a team environment ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Albuquerque, NM

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $16.57 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $21.11 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
175
Followers
347
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Belen, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zia Trust Inc#A Part Time Office#Prudential#Van Driving 4#Rti International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy