Stratford, CA

No experience necessary — Stratford companies hiring now

Posted by 
Stratford Dispatch
Stratford Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Stratford, CA) These companies are hiring Stratford residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bYsy5Ny00

1. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Lemoore, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Sales Agent- Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Lemoore, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Assistant Ranch Manager Trainee - Grantland Ranch Complex

🏛️ Foster Farms

📍 Riverdale, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Foster Farms has been a family-owned and operated company for four generations. Since our founding days back in 1939, we have always been committed to providing consumers with the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

