Get hired! Job openings in and around Mesquite

(MESQUITE, NV) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Mesquite.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mesquite:

1. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo and Team Lease Terms Available + Incentives

🏛️ Transport Enterprise Leasing

📍 Moapa, NV

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Truck Drivers! Solo & Team Lease Terms Available - Quick Approval Process! New 33 Month Lease Option! 2022 Automatic Trucks (Freightliner & Peterbilt) Transport Enterprise Leasing ...

2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1512 per week in NV

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Mesquite, NV

💰 $1,512 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mesquite)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mesquite, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Mesquite, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

5. Insurance Sales Producer/Property and Casualty License

🏛️ RA Jaramillo Insurance Agency, Inc

📍 Mesquite, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING ABOUT THE COMPANY : We are a highly successful multi-line insurance agency located in the Mesquite. PRIMARY TASKS : Customer service, Sales, Schedule Life Appointments, Client Retention ...

6. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Moapa, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

7. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Mesquite, NV

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

8. Stocker / Merchandiser (Full-time)

🏛️ ProVantage Corporate Solutions

📍 Bunkerville, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Mesquite, NV! 3rd Shift A: 8PM-5AM (Wed - Sun) 3rd Shift B: 10PM-7AM (Sat - Wed) 3rd Shift A: 8PM-5AM (Mon - Fri) Pay Rate: $15.75/Hr Type: Full-time (40+ hours/week ...

9. AP Clerk

🏛️ Legacy Construction & Development Inc.

📍 Mesquite, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accountant Responsibilities: Provide financial information to management by researching and analyzing accounting data; preparing reports, troubleshooting, and adapting to the company's needs. Job ...

10. Graphic artist / Customer representative

🏛️ Matsun Nutrition Inc

📍 Mesquite, NV

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Graphic Artist and customer representative to join our team! You will create web graphics and label design for our customers' retail products and manage those customers day to day ...