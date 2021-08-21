Cancel
Lily Bay Township, ME

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Lily Bay Twp

Posted by 
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 8 days ago

(LILY BAY TWP, ME) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Lily Bay Twp companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lily Bay Twp:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Greenville, ME

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Senior Outdoor Educator - AMC Guided Outdoors

🏛️ Appalachian Mountain Cl

📍 Greenville, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: AMC Guided Outdoors Senior Outdoor Educator Location: Greenville, ME Position Dates: September 6th, 2021 - May 27th, 2022 Compensation: $15.00/Hour Through Guided Outdoors programming, the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Department Manager - Currently Offering $17/hour

🏛️ McDonalds

📍 Dover-Foxcroft, ME

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are offering $17/hour for this position for those with previous McDonald's Department Manager experience. We have immediate Openings! We pay for your previous management experience! Apply today to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. RN - ICU - Critical Care - Up to $130K/year

🏛️ Incredible Health

📍 Greenville, ME

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RN - ICU - Critical Care - Up to $130K/year Incredible Health is seeking a Registered Nurse for a full time Critical Care position at a top hospital system with locations in Brewer, ME and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Dover Foxcroft)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Dover-Foxcroft, ME

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse

🏛️ Incredible Health

📍 Greenville, ME

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Incredible Health is seeking a Registered Nurse for a permanent position at a partnering hospital system with locations in the Greenville, ME and surrounding areas. * Preferred shifts: Day shift ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1498.73 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Dover-Foxcroft, ME

💰 $1,498 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Dover-Foxcroft, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

Lily Bay Twp, ME
