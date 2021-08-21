Job alert: These jobs are open in Caliente

(CALIENTE, NV) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Caliente.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Caliente:

1. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Caliente, NV

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Caliente)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Caliente, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Panaca, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

4. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Panaca, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

5. CDL A Western Regional Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Caliente, NV

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGIONAL Western 11 * * Regional positions start at 44 cpm 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability * * $1,200-$1,600/week * 1-2 weeks out based ...

6. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Caliente, NV

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

7. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers-Earn up to $2,400 weekly

🏛️ Fuentes & Sons Transportation

📍 Caliente, NV

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING CDL FLATBED DRIVERS Earn up to $2,400 weekly | Home most weekends Call Us Today (844) 336-2038 Benefits: * Earn up to $2,400 weekly * 34-hour reset at home most weekends * $2,000 sign-on ...