Get hired! Job openings in and around Baker

(BAKER, NV) Companies in Baker are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baker:

1. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Baker)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Baker, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Garrison, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

3. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Garrison, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

