Dover, DE

These jobs are hiring in Dover — and they let you set your own schedule

Dover News Watch
 8 days ago

(Dover, DE) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Dover-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Customer Service Associate-PT

🏛️ GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF DELAWARE & D

📍 Bridgeville, DE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Bridgeville Store - Bridgeville, DE Remote Type N/A Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $10.50 - $10.50 Hourly Travel Percentage None ...

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Dover, DE

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

3. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Luna

📍 Dover, DE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Are you looking for an opportunity that allows you the freedom of a flexible schedule while still making some serious money? Luna has the opportunity for you! Luna is currently looking ...

4. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal)

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Middletown, DE

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

With Dover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

