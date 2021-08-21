Job alert: These jobs are open in Chadron

(CHADRON, NE) Companies in Chadron are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Chadron:

1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Chadron)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Chadron, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Food Service Director - K-12 Schools

🏛️ Cameron Craig Group

📍 Chadron, NE

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Contract Food Service company managing 60 K-12 School Food Service Programs in 5 states. This position will oversee 4 schools Responsibilities: Responsible for food service and catering for a fast ...

3. Grocery Reset Merchandiser - Chadron, NE

🏛️ tngretail

📍 Chadron, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! You and your friends can work and together. Join our Grocery Reset Team as Merchandisers! Looking for individuals and friends who want to work together

4. Retail Team Member (Graveyard) Cashier

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Chadron, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.00 - $12.25 /hr. + $2.00 shift differential and an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 3RD ...

5. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Chadron, NE

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

6. Account Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Nebraska Division (CLH-NE)

📍 Chadron, NE

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Rep (Remote) Making the difference: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2917.86 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Chadron, NE

💰 $2,917 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Chadron, NE. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2917.86 ...

8. Insurance Customer Service Representative (Part-time) Gordon/Rushville NE

🏛️ Security First Bank

📍 Rushville, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Rushville - Center Branch - Rushville, NE Position Type Part-time Education Level High School Salary Range $13.00 - $15.00 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2825.55 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Chadron, NE

💰 $2,825 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Chadron, NE. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2825.55 / Week ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,931 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hay Springs, NE

💰 $1,931 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility