Memphis, MO

Job alert: These jobs are open in Memphis

Posted by 
Memphis Dispatch
Memphis Dispatch
 8 days ago

(MEMPHIS, MO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Memphis.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Memphis:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYsxxUO00

1. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($3400/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $3,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. General Cleaner

🏛️ Vonachen Services Inc

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary We are currently seeking an energetic and highly motivated individual to join our team as a General Cleaner in Normal, IL. The ideal candidate for this position is detail ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,188 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $3,188 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

iDeal Personnel is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Memphis, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,188 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $3,188 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

iDeal Personnel is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Memphis, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Memphis, MO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2808 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($2700/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $2,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2605.36 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $2,605 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Memphis, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Milton, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. $1,400 PER WK Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to Drive Regional With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

