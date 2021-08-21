Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Mountain Grove

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mountain Grove.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mountain Grove:

1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,790 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Houston, MO

💰 $1,790 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Houston, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $85,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - SPS Remote Domiciles MO-OK

📍 Macomb, MO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers 1-2 layovers/week & Home Weekends - Average $85,000/year + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions ...

3. Assembly Line Operator

🏛️ Penmac Staffing

📍 Mountain Grove, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Penmac Staffing is now hiring Line Operators to work in injection molding in Mountain Grove, MO. 12 hours shift/rotating schedule. Day shift is 8 am to 8 pm with starting wage at $14/hr.Night shift ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ STEVEN HALL- Farmers Insurance

📍 Mountain Grove, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is quickly growing and we need someone who we can train to fit in our office puzzle! The position offered is full time . Our Customer Service Representative needs to exceed customer ...

5. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Houston, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

6. Heavy Equipment Mechanic

🏛️ Kingdom Builders Machining and Hydraulics

📍 Hartville, MO

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanic needed Essential job requirements are to service and repair AG tractors and commercial heavy equipment such as bulldozers and excavators. Our recent work lineup has consisted of tractor ...

7. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Mountain Grove, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Scott City, Missouri At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service ...

8. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mountain Grove)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mountain Grove, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

9. Warehouse Package Handler

🏛️ FedEx Ground PH US

📍 Seymour, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 297091BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

10. Earn $18 - $25/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Brixey, MO

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $18 - $25 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...