Job alert: These Oklahoma City jobs are accepting applications

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Oklahoma City companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oklahoma City:

1. Entry-Level Life and Health Insurance Sales- Receive World-Class Training - Earn Over 150K 1st Year

🏛️ Symmetry

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Organization Description: Before you read further, please DO NOT apply if you are NOT interested in the following: *Commission Sales *Residual Income from Renewals *Bonus Programs

2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,558 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $3,558 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

3. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $140k (Flows)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $140k (Flows) Permanently Remote Job Title: Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Salary: $85k-$120k Base + Benefits and 401k Requirements: SQL, Experience building flows Based ...

4. Perform live demonstrations In stores $800-$2000/wk

🏛️ Hessler Worldwide

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Perform Live Demonstrations Inside Stores Full Time($800-$2000 a week) compensation: $800-$2000 per week draw/commission employment type: full-time We are America's fastest growing in-store product ...

5. Restaurant Area Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We' re looking for a proactive leader with a passion for developing a team and providing guests with an exceptional experience! Do you know how to get the attention of your team and take pride in ...

6. Retail Sales Consultant Sooner Town Center

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $55,965 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like helping people? Do you have a strong desire to connect people with each other thru technology and entertainment? You may have what it takes to join our team. As a Retail Sales Consultant ...

7. Customer Advocate

🏛️ Hartwig Staffing

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hartwig Staffing has partnered with a local Oklahoma City company. They are looking to add multiple Customer Advocates to their team. Compensation on this role is $22.35/hr. Skills you need: * Above ...

8. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Who We Are: * We are 100% owner-operator & treat you like family. * Our owner-operators are given the tools to succeed and management incorporates their feedback into future ...

9. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 El Reno, OK

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS IS A CLASS A CDL TRACTOR TRAILER DRIVING JOB: Pay * $800 to $1200 Daily Gross * Top Drivers Can Make Up to $6000/Week If You Run Hard * Fast pay options CONTACT US TODAY! CALL OR TEXT 833-HAUL ...

10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity Call (877) 759-4254 or Apply Online Below Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the many reasons why ...