Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Job alert: These Oklahoma City jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 8 days ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Oklahoma City companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oklahoma City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bYsxviw00

1. Entry-Level Life and Health Insurance Sales- Receive World-Class Training - Earn Over 150K 1st Year

🏛️ Symmetry

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Organization Description: Before you read further, please DO NOT apply if you are NOT interested in the following: *Commission Sales *Residual Income from Renewals *Bonus Programs

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,558 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $3,558 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $140k (Flows)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $140k (Flows) Permanently Remote Job Title: Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Salary: $85k-$120k Base + Benefits and 401k Requirements: SQL, Experience building flows Based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Perform live demonstrations In stores $800-$2000/wk

🏛️ Hessler Worldwide

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Perform Live Demonstrations Inside Stores Full Time($800-$2000 a week) compensation: $800-$2000 per week draw/commission employment type: full-time We are America's fastest growing in-store product ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant Area Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We' re looking for a proactive leader with a passion for developing a team and providing guests with an exceptional experience! Do you know how to get the attention of your team and take pride in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Sales Consultant Sooner Town Center

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $55,965 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like helping people? Do you have a strong desire to connect people with each other thru technology and entertainment? You may have what it takes to join our team. As a Retail Sales Consultant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Advocate

🏛️ Hartwig Staffing

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hartwig Staffing has partnered with a local Oklahoma City company. They are looking to add multiple Customer Advocates to their team. Compensation on this role is $22.35/hr. Skills you need: * Above ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Who We Are: * We are 100% owner-operator & treat you like family. * Our owner-operators are given the tools to succeed and management incorporates their feedback into future ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 El Reno, OK

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS IS A CLASS A CDL TRACTOR TRAILER DRIVING JOB: Pay * $800 to $1200 Daily Gross * Top Drivers Can Make Up to $6000/Week If You Run Hard * Fast pay options CONTACT US TODAY! CALL OR TEXT 833-HAUL ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity Call (877) 759-4254 or Apply Online Below Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the many reasons why ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
352
Followers
419
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Vivian#Totalmed Staffing#Salesforce#Sql#Retail Sales Consultant#Customer Advocates#Llc El Reno#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy