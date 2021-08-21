Hiring Now: These roles are open in Oxbow

(OXBOW, ME) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Oxbow companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oxbow:

1. Millwright

🏛️ J.D. Irving

📍 Ashland, ME

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Millwright FULL-TIME $26/hr Pay rate is $18.59 to 26.00 per hour. The Millwright is responsible for installation, maintenance and repair of machinery and mechanical equipment Machine troubleshooting ...

2. Caregiver - Earn up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Patten, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply to start your career as a caregiver today! We value our caregivers so we make sure that our compensation rates are competitive with wages that are currently being offered in this area. Benefits

3. Children's Services Coordinator/BHP Dual Role

🏛️ MAS Community Health

📍 Easton, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MAS Community Health is seeking a Children' s Services Coordinator for our Section 28 services in Aroostook County! * Up to $19/HR, with UNLIMITED PRODUCTIVITY BONUSES! Job Responsibilities Include

4. Easton Palletizing Operator 7am-7pm

🏛️ mccainfood

📍 Easton, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Easton Palletizing Operator 7am-7pm Position Type: Regular - Full-Time Requisition ID: 10724 Position Title: Palletizer Operator Schedule: 7:00am - 7:00pm Salary: $19.28 per hour ...

5. Help Seniors and Earn up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Patten, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time roles now! Requirements * Be of legal age * Be ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Patten, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

7. Caregiver - Up to $15/hr, Apply Now!

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Patten, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Help seniors in your community can get paid a competitive wage! Your fulfilling career as a Caregiver starts here. Expect to perform a variety of care related duties for clients including

8. FT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr!

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Patten, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to join a growing field? Apply now! Make sure to ask about long-term benefits such as paid time off, training options, health plans, and more during your interview. Expect to perform a variety ...

9. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Patten, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...