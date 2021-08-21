Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Creston

(CRESTON, IA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Creston.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Creston:

1. CDL A OTR Dry Van Truck Drivers - Up to $2,200/wk - Home Every 14-21 Days

🏛️ Crum Trucking

📍 Creston, IA

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Crum's Specialized Dispatch Board & Haul clean, finished equipment on custom J-Track dry van trailers to our customers dealer network & direct ship locations. All loads are pre-loaded ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,727 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Winterset, IA

💰 $1,727 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Winterset, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

3. Restaurant Multi-Unit Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Creston, IA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a talented Restaurant Multi-Uniti Manager for our rapidly growing franchise group. If you love coaching and guiding teams to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction and are looking ...

4. 2nd & 3rd Shift Cleaning-Janitorial

🏛️ Midwest Janitorial Service

📍 Osceola, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description $250.00 Sign-On Bonus! Midwest Janitorial Service, Inc. is looking to hire part-time & full-time cleaning positions. Wage varies base on shift. Overtime opportunities are available

5. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Winterset, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Bondurant, Des Moines, Grimes, IA Hourly pay rate: Up to $16.50 Immediate openings available now

6. Welder

🏛️ Dalton AG PRODUCTS

📍 Lenox, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring IMMEDIATELY - Welders! Dalton Ag Products is GROWING! In order to keep up with the sales of our products we are doubling our workforce!! We need Welders for our welding department! If you live ...

7. Mechanical Millwright

🏛️ Industrial Trade Services

📍 Lenox, IA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Millwright Job Description: Millwright- Preferred minimum of 6 months documented field experience in chosen craft discipline. Must have the ability to read and interpret instructions and ...

8. Part-Time Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Osceola, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: PARTT011880 Position Type: Part-Time Hours: 9 PM - 2 AM (5 hours a week)(One night a week) Starting Wage: $16.00 an Hour Duties and Responsibilities: Unloading frozen food product up to 50 ...

9. Lead Carpenter

🏛️ Plumb Level Square Builders LLC

📍 Winterset, IA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our growing company is looking for a person that is motivated to go above and beyond to create a wow factor experience for clients and coworkers. A professional, detailed individual that is an ...

10. Traveling Millwork/Casework Installer

🏛️ MFI llc

📍 Winterset, IA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MFI a Architectural Millwork company located in Winterset IA. has the need for a traveling installer and trim carpenter. Duties would include working with the owner ship and or general contractors of ...