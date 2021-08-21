Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creston, IA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Creston

Posted by 
Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 8 days ago

(CRESTON, IA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Creston.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Creston:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYsxtxU00

1. CDL A OTR Dry Van Truck Drivers - Up to $2,200/wk - Home Every 14-21 Days

🏛️ Crum Trucking

📍 Creston, IA

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Crum's Specialized Dispatch Board & Haul clean, finished equipment on custom J-Track dry van trailers to our customers dealer network & direct ship locations. All loads are pre-loaded ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,727 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Winterset, IA

💰 $1,727 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Winterset, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Restaurant Multi-Unit Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Creston, IA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a talented Restaurant Multi-Uniti Manager for our rapidly growing franchise group. If you love coaching and guiding teams to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction and are looking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. 2nd & 3rd Shift Cleaning-Janitorial

🏛️ Midwest Janitorial Service

📍 Osceola, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description $250.00 Sign-On Bonus! Midwest Janitorial Service, Inc. is looking to hire part-time & full-time cleaning positions. Wage varies base on shift. Overtime opportunities are available

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Winterset, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Bondurant, Des Moines, Grimes, IA Hourly pay rate: Up to $16.50 Immediate openings available now

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Welder

🏛️ Dalton AG PRODUCTS

📍 Lenox, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring IMMEDIATELY - Welders! Dalton Ag Products is GROWING! In order to keep up with the sales of our products we are doubling our workforce!! We need Welders for our welding department! If you live ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Mechanical Millwright

🏛️ Industrial Trade Services

📍 Lenox, IA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Millwright Job Description: Millwright- Preferred minimum of 6 months documented field experience in chosen craft discipline. Must have the ability to read and interpret instructions and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Part-Time Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Osceola, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: PARTT011880 Position Type: Part-Time Hours: 9 PM - 2 AM (5 hours a week)(One night a week) Starting Wage: $16.00 an Hour Duties and Responsibilities: Unloading frozen food product up to 50 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Lead Carpenter

🏛️ Plumb Level Square Builders LLC

📍 Winterset, IA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our growing company is looking for a person that is motivated to go above and beyond to create a wow factor experience for clients and coworkers. A professional, detailed individual that is an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Traveling Millwork/Casework Installer

🏛️ MFI llc

📍 Winterset, IA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MFI a Architectural Millwork company located in Winterset IA. has the need for a traveling installer and trim carpenter. Duties would include working with the owner ship and or general contractors of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Creston Dispatch

Creston Dispatch

Creston, IA
69
Followers
257
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Osceola, IA
City
Grimes, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Cdl#Otr Dry Van Truck#Vivian#Onestaff Medical#Restaurant Multi Uniti#Welder Dalton Ag#Dalton Ag Products#Home Delivery Osceola#Mfi#Architectural Millwork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy