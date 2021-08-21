Cancel
Harrison, AR

Start tomorrow? Harrison companies hiring immediately

Harrison News Watch
 8 days ago

(Harrison, AR) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Harrison are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Set Up Assistant

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking experienced leads and merchandisers for Resets, Remodels, and New Store Set-ups for immediate hire! Travel can be anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks at a time with hotel ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. General Production Worker

🏛️ Arrow Workforce Solutions

📍 Harrison, AR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today! Start ASAP! This position is responsible for entry-level, non-skilled general production labor while maintaining a safe work environment and adhering to policies and procedures. Shifts ...

4. General Production Worker

🏛️ Arrow Workforce Solutions

📍 Berryville, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today! Start ASAP! Shift: 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm Compensation: $13.80 hourly Position: In this position, you will be responsible for general duties involving: * This position is responsible for ...

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Harrison, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

