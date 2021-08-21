Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Hollandale

(HOLLANDALE, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hollandale.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hollandale:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $3182.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $3,182 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Greenville, MS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3182.4 / ...

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Greenville)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Waitr is looking for Delivery Driver Waitr

🏛️ Waitr

📍 Indianola, MS

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver Waitr - Waitr Delivery Driver - Waitr Need cash quick? Make up to $22/hour - Deliver with Waitr! Looking for exciting and easy gig work? Love talking to people? Have some free time ...

5. Farm Worker

🏛️ Glass Family of Companies, LLC 2

📍 Scott, MS

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Scott, MS Duration: 4 Months Description: Assist in planting, pollinating, harvesting, threshing, shipping, weeding, preparing fields, preparing seed, sampling, detasseling, rogueing, and ...

6. Client Service Coordinator

🏛️ SBP

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $6,195 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionSBP believes we have a moral imperative for the safety of our team members, clients, volunteers, and communities in which we serve to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Since the ...

7. Pest Control Technician

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

8. Driver

🏛️ J & M Transportation, Inc

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for local drivers for J and M Transportation Company. To qualify, a Driver should have Regular Mississippi Driver license and a safe driving record. A background check, and drug ...

9. Forklift Mechanic

🏛️ Burke Handling Systems, Inc.

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Forklift Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Repair forklift * Perform routine ...

10. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...