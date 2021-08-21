Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hollandale, MS

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Hollandale

Posted by 
Hollandale Today
Hollandale Today
 8 days ago

(HOLLANDALE, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hollandale.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hollandale:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYsxqJJ00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $3182.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $3,182 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Greenville, MS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3182.4 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Greenville)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Waitr is looking for Delivery Driver Waitr

🏛️ Waitr

📍 Indianola, MS

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver Waitr - Waitr Delivery Driver - Waitr Need cash quick? Make up to $22/hour - Deliver with Waitr! Looking for exciting and easy gig work? Love talking to people? Have some free time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Farm Worker

🏛️ Glass Family of Companies, LLC 2

📍 Scott, MS

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Scott, MS Duration: 4 Months Description: Assist in planting, pollinating, harvesting, threshing, shipping, weeding, preparing fields, preparing seed, sampling, detasseling, rogueing, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Client Service Coordinator

🏛️ SBP

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $6,195 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionSBP believes we have a moral imperative for the safety of our team members, clients, volunteers, and communities in which we serve to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Since the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Pest Control Technician

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Driver

🏛️ J & M Transportation, Inc

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for local drivers for J and M Transportation Company. To qualify, a Driver should have Regular Mississippi Driver license and a safe driving record. A background check, and drug ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Forklift Mechanic

🏛️ Burke Handling Systems, Inc.

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Forklift Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Repair forklift * Perform routine ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Hollandale Today

Hollandale Today

Hollandale, MS
47
Followers
190
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hollandale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Hollandale, MS
State
Florida State
City
Greenville, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Ms#Llc 2 Scott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy