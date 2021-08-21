Cancel
Alpine, TX

Job alert: These jobs are open in Alpine

Posted by 
Alpine News Flash
Alpine News Flash
 8 days ago

(ALPINE, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Alpine companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alpine:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bYsxpQa00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Alpine, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Marathon, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sul Ross State University is looking for Athletic Team Bus Drivers Commercial Drivers License Cdl...

🏛️ Sul Ross State University

📍 Alpine, TX

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Athletic Team Bus Drivers Commercial Drivers License Cdl Sul Ross State University - Sul Ross State University Athletic Team Bus Drivers Commercial Drivers License Cdl - Sul Ross State ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Occupational Therapist

🏛️ Agave Home Health

📍 Alpine, TX

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Agave Home Health is a family and locally owned Big Bend Area health care provider. We provide skilled services such as Skilled Nursing, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech Therapy in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. A&P Mechanic - Fixed Wing

🏛️ EagleMed

📍 Alpine, TX

💰 $20,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Summary : We invite you to join a team of highly skilled emergency medical experts, pilots and mechanics! Our mission of providing care to the world at a moment's notice is at the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,041 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alpine, TX

💰 $2,041 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Alpine, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Alpine, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Alpine, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Alpine, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description HIRING DELIVERY DRIVER'S Pay: Earn up to $15-$20/hour - We offer DailyPay Apply Today! Complete the short "Quick Apply" online or Text adtpizzahut to 242424 to Apply What's on the menu ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL OTR Truck Driver - Excellent Pay - Bonus Opportunities

🏛️ AAA Freight

📍 Alpine, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers Solo Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $300K Annually Team Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $600K Annually Contract Solo earn up to $100K or Teams earn up to $240K ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

