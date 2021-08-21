No experience necessary — Tuscaloosa companies hiring now

(Tuscaloosa, AL) These companies are hiring Tuscaloosa residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Pharmaceutical Sales Representative - Entry Level

🏛️ PV Pharmaceuticals

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $101,300 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PHARMACEUTICAL SALES REP JOB DESCRIPTION: We are a rapidly growing healthcare organization specializing in several therapeutic areas. We partner with physicians to improve patients' quality of life ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ MJO Insurance

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an initial entry level candidate who wishes to fast track to management. You will be assigned existing clients while also obtaining new ones and also will be learning how to manage ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. Sales, Work from Home

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales/Management opportunity Field Underwriting - No experience necessary Employment type: Part-time & Full-time We are looking for enthusiastic, career-minded, self-motivated individuals who want ...