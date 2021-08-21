Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perryville, MO

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Perryville

Posted by 
Perryville News Watch
Perryville News Watch
 8 days ago

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Companies in Perryville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Perryville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYsxnuM00

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Evansville, IL

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2743 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $2,743 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Cape Girardeau, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Family or Internal Medicine Physician

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Chester, IL

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Family or Internal Medicine Physician StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $88.00 - 100.00 This facility is seeking a Family or Internal Medicine Physician for locum tenens ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Perryville, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Heavy Equipment Mechanic

🏛️ Oak Hill Contractors LLC

📍 Evansville, IL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Succesful Dirt excavation company seeking heavy equipment, over the road truck mechanic. Qualifications and Responsibilities 5 years minimum experience in heavy equipment repairs, Experience in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truss Builder

🏛️ Stark Truss Company, Inc.

📍 Perryville, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stark Truss Company, Inc. An industry leader with over 50 years in the business and going strong! For more information on our company visit our website at www.starktruss.com Stark Truss Company is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry Level Financial Assistant/Executive assistant

🏛️ Golden Rule Insurance Assoc.

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire a HR Assistant/Personal Assistant/Finance Assistant. We are a fast paced Insurance Agency that is in growth mode. No insurance knowledge required and applicants would not be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Perryville, MO

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Perryville News Watch

Perryville News Watch

Perryville, MO
49
Followers
178
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Perryville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryville, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Cargo Network Solutions#The Weiner Group Jackson#Stability Healthcare#Locum#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Retail Team#Orscheln Farm And Home#Insurance Agency#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy