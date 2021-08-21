Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Perryville

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Companies in Perryville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Perryville:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Evansville, IL

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2743 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $2,743 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Cape Girardeau, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

4. Family or Internal Medicine Physician

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Chester, IL

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Family or Internal Medicine Physician StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $88.00 - 100.00 This facility is seeking a Family or Internal Medicine Physician for locum tenens ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Perryville, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

7. Heavy Equipment Mechanic

🏛️ Oak Hill Contractors LLC

📍 Evansville, IL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Succesful Dirt excavation company seeking heavy equipment, over the road truck mechanic. Qualifications and Responsibilities 5 years minimum experience in heavy equipment repairs, Experience in ...

8. Truss Builder

🏛️ Stark Truss Company, Inc.

📍 Perryville, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stark Truss Company, Inc. An industry leader with over 50 years in the business and going strong! For more information on our company visit our website at www.starktruss.com Stark Truss Company is ...

9. Entry Level Financial Assistant/Executive assistant

🏛️ Golden Rule Insurance Assoc.

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire a HR Assistant/Personal Assistant/Finance Assistant. We are a fast paced Insurance Agency that is in growth mode. No insurance knowledge required and applicants would not be ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Perryville, MO

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles