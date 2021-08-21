These Livingston companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Livingston, WI) These companies are hiring Livingston residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Platteville, WI
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Field Service Technician - Fabrication and Capital Equipment - Direct Hire - Entry to Experienced
🏛️ RemX
📍 Dubuque, IA
💰 $28 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description ** Remote from home position; live anywhere in the general area! Excellent company to learn and grow in the capital equipment industry ** * $26 - $28/hr (Pay is based on experience level
3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Dodgeville, WI
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Dodgeville, WI
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
5. Head of Maintenance
🏛️ Palisade Property Management
📍 Platteville, WI
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Responsible for performing routine building maintenance tasks. Performance of building maintenance tasks in one or more fields (e.g. carpentry; electrical; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ...
6. Real Estate Sales Representative -- Entry-Level
🏛️ Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors
📍 Dubuque, IA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
An Entry-Level Real Estate Sales Representative is a real estate agent who meets with clients to help them with the purchase and sale of property. In this position, you will help clients find a home ...
7. School Bus Driver
🏛️ First Student
📍 Mineral Point, WI
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers inMineral Point, WI- $16.50/HR Starting Wage! No experience necessary! We train! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they ...
Comments / 0