Cameron, MO

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cameron require no experience

Cameron News Beat
 8 days ago

(Cameron, MO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Cameron companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sygma - Kansas City

📍 Cameron, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City, MO Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $75,000+/year! - Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus ...

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Cameron, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Cameron, MO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Cameron, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

5. Nursing Assistant / CNA - $27+/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Cameron, MO

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Cameron, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. FT/PT LPN - $47/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Cameron, MO

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

Cameron News Beat

Cameron News Beat

Cameron, MO
ABOUT

With Cameron News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

