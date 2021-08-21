Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cameron require no experience
(Cameron, MO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Cameron companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On
🏛️ Sygma - Kansas City
📍 Cameron, MO
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City, MO Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $75,000+/year! - Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus ...
2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Cameron, MO
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Cameron, MO
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Cameron, MO
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
5. Nursing Assistant / CNA - $27+/HR - with Holiday Pay
🏛️ ShiftMed
📍 Cameron, MO
💰 $27 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...
6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Cameron, MO
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
7. FT/PT LPN - $47/HR - with Holiday Pay
🏛️ ShiftMed
📍 Cameron, MO
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...
