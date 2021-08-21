These Plainview companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Plainview, TX) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Plainview-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 New Deal, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Fellow - Attorney - Rural

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Fellowship - Attorney - Rural CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas (LANWT) seeks a dynamic, self-starting individual ...

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

5. Staff Attorney - Plainview

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - (Full-Time Position) CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Plainview, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest ...