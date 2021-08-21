Cancel
Nantucket, MA

A job on your schedule? These Nantucket positions offer flexible hours

Nantucket Voice
(Nantucket, MA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Nantucket-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYsxjNS00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Barnstable, MA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Barnstable, MA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Barnstable, MA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part Time Retail Merchandiser - Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard MA

🏛️ Jacent Strategic Merchandising

📍 Nantucket, MA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

WE ANTICIPATE. WE INNOVATE. WE CELEBRATE. WE CARE. WE ARE JACENT! Part Time Retail Merchandiser To be considered for this position please apply at: -c31c-4a94-bd21-a38153d87717& ccId=19000101_000001 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Chatham, MA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Chatham, MA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ Polar Beverages

📍 Barnstable, MA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Polar Beverages is looking to hire Merchandisers throughout New England. Full Time, Part Time & Summer positions available. *$500 Sign On Bonus* Paid after 6 months in the position Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

