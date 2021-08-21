Cancel
Unionville, MO

Ready for a change? These Unionville jobs are accepting applications

Unionville News Alert
 8 days ago

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Companies in Unionville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Unionville:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Worthington, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Centerville, IA

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Centerville, IA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week Occupational ...

3. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Centerville, IA

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

4. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Unionville, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

5. Mechanic

🏛️ North Missouri Tire Inc

📍 Milan, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Light to moderate mechanic work, vehicle servicing, as well as other shop duties. Must have some experience in the field. Company Description We are a chain of tire / repair shops. Locations include ...

6. Family Medicine job in IA

🏛️ Archway Physician Recruitment

📍 Centerville, IA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Centerville, Iowa. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Family Medicine Opportunity: Centerville, IA ~ 85m South of Des Moines ~ H1 and J1 ...

7. IA - SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST - Centerville/Corydon /Albia - $37.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Centerville, IA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad or CFY is okay.SNF experience preferred.Will float between facilities.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Mon-Fri, 8:30am-6:00pm Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,558 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Milan, MO

💰 $2,558 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Milan, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

9. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Centerville, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

10. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Worthington, MO

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Unionville, MO
ABOUT

With Unionville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

