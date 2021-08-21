Cancel
Baileyville, KS

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Baileyville

Baileyville Updates
Baileyville Updates
 8 days ago

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Baileyville.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baileyville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYsxhc000

1. warehouse associate **START AS SOON AS TODAY***

🏛️ Focus Workforce Management

📍 Bern, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Workforce Management is looking for a warehouse workers to participate in our warehouse operations and activities. Warehouse worker responsibilities include storing materials, picking, packing

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Sabetha)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Sabetha, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $21.68/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Elwood, KS City Driver

📍 Salem, NE

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A City Drivers in Elwood, KS! Home Daily - Starting at $21.68/Hour - Excellent Benefits! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill City Driver positions. Position overview: Pick up ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Sabetha, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. WELDER

🏛️ Shaker Recruitment Marketing for Caterpllar, Inc.

📍 Havensville, KS

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION: NOW OFFERING NEW HIRE WELDING BONUS OF $1000* ***For candidates outside of 100+ miles, ask us about our $2000 relocation assistance!*** Your Work Shapes the World Whether it be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Cost Accountant

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Pawnee City, NE

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to work for a growing company with competitive healthcare and a great 401k match? Robert Half Finance & Accounting is looking for a Plant Cost Accountant in the Pawnee City, Nebraska area. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Telephone Sales Representative

🏛️ Blue Valley Telemarketing

📍 Home, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Telephone Sales Representative to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. If you are the right candidate, you have the option ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1610/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Sabetha, KS

💰 $1,610 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. General Ledger Accountant

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Seneca, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you want to work for an innovative company, Robert Half Finance has an opportunity for you as a full-time Staff Accountant. You might thrive in this role if you are driven by a challenging work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Seneca, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Baileyville Updates

Baileyville Updates

Baileyville, KS
ABOUT

With Baileyville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

