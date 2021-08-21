Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Alamo

(ALAMO, NV) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Alamo.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alamo:

1. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Alamo)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Alamo, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Alamo, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

3. Therapist (Licensed or License-Eligible)

🏛️ Malone

📍 Hiko, NV

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make a difference in the lives of teens and their families in a "hands on" active environment, specifically on a CATTLE RANCH! The therapist (licensed or license-eligible) is a central figure in the ...

4. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Alamo, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...