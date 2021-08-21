Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Martin

(MARTIN, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Martin.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Martin:

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Martin)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Martin, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2386.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Martin, SD

💰 $2,386 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Martin, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2386.8 / ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,122 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Martin, SD

💰 $2,122 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Martin, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23 ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2340 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Martin, SD

💰 $2,340 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Martin, SD. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay: $2340 / Week ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,358 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Martin, SD

💰 $2,358 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Martin, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

6. Life Insurance Agent - Hiring This Week - Must Be Licensed

🏛️ Shield Life Insurance

📍 Allen, SD

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We provide weekly pay, great benefits, and we are looking to hire this week. You must have an active life insurance license for this position. In our experience, we have found that these are natural ...