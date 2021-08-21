Job alert: These Petrolia jobs are accepting applications

(PETROLIA, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Petrolia.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Petrolia:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3744 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fortuna, CA

💰 $3,744 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fortuna, CA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3744 ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Direct Support Professional

🏛️ COMMUNITY & EMPLOYMENT LINKS

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $31,200 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Direct Support Professional needed for a non - profit agency needed to assist adults with disabilities in their daily activities that may include employment, volunteer work, college or community ...

4. Physician / Family Practice / California / Permanent / Family Practice Physician Needed in Fortun...

🏛️ StaffPhysicians.com

📍 Fortuna, CA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A primary care opportunity is now available at a brand new Fortuna community health center building. It is nearly 30,000 square feet, and currently has four other FP/OB physicians working there and ...

5. Plant Tissue Culture Lab Supervisor

🏛️ Sequoia Orchids & Redwoods LLC

📍 Fortuna, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Plant Tissue Culture Lab Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for performing plant tissue micropropagation for sequoia sempervirens. Responsibilities: * Receive and ...

6. CDL A Local Delivery Truck Driver

🏛️ SYSCO

📍 Fortuna, CA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0031 Sysco Sacramento, Inc. Zip Code: 95501 Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Up to $28.72 Per hour, including base, OT and incentives * Up ...

7. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Rio Dell, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

8. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2940 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $2,940 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2847.88 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $2,847 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Garberville, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2847.88 ...

10. CA - Accute RN Days - small rural hospital. - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Acute Care RN - will cover breaks in ER - Days 12hr shifts - No COVID patients remain at this facility.The Registered Nurse (RN) employs intellectual, interpersonal and technical ...