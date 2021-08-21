Job alert: These Joplin jobs are accepting applications

(JOPLIN, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Joplin.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Joplin:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3916.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $3,916 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Joplin, MO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3916.8 / ...

3. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Globe Life-FHD

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is expanding, and we are looking to hire a Sales Manager in your area. This position provides the opportunity for rapid income growth and advancement upon proven proficiency with our ...

4. Client Relationship Manager

🏛️ Colburn Financial - Dilbert Agency

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you want to grow your sales career and have more of an impact, Colburn Financial is interested in talking with you. We are seeking to add a sales professional to our team who come from integrity ...

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

6. Barber

🏛️ Sport Clips - MO301

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring HairStylists! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. JOB DESCRIPTION Our salon in North Park Crossing is looking for talented hair stylists who are passionate about ...

7. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - SAL022197 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

8. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $54,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant Manager Casual Dining Excellent Growing Concept Our Company is seeking an Restaurant Manager who will provide customers with the ultimate hospitality experience and must have an enthusiasm ...

9. Warehouse Delivery Driver - Joplin, MO

🏛️ SMC Electric

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Warehouse Delivery Driver to join our team! You will drive to deliver products to customers. ​Responsibilities: * Deliver products to customer locations in a timely manner * Load ...

10. Janitor Part Time Evenings

🏛️ ServiceMaster

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ServiceMaster has an Immediate Part Time Evening Janitorial position available; Location is in Joplin on Tuesday and Friday after 5:30 pm approximately 4 hours of work each night. General Janitorial ...