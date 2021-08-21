Cancel
Russellville, AR

These Russellville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Russellville News Flash
 8 days ago

(Russellville, AR) Looking to get your foot in the door in Russellville? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYsxaQv00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service

🏛️ WorkSource Inc.

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DISPATCHER/CALL CENTER - entry level dispatch, basic knowledge of computers, must be able to multi task, will be on the phones 90% of the time. Customer service experience or call center experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Termite Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Russellville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Truck Drivers#Sales Careers#Ar#A S Life Insurance#Crst#Teams Trainees#Tyson Otr Drivers#Cdl#Otr#Cpm#Terminix
