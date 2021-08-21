Job alert: These jobs are open in Holyoke

(HOLYOKE, CO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Holyoke.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Holyoke:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Holyoke, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

2. Laborer

🏛️ CHS Inc

📍 Paoli, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHS Inc. is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States that provides grain, food and energy resources to businesses and consumers around the ...

3. Permanent MLT - Colorado - $49,732 - $59,841/YR **PERMANENT POSITION**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Haxtun, CO

💰 $59,841 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Haxtun Hospital District is a 25 Bed Critical Access Hospital located in Haxtun, CO.We are proud to offer patients high quality, personalized health care and understanding all of the factors that ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2434 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Holyoke, CO

💰 $2,434 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Holyoke, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

5. Service Technician - Master Level

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Holyoke, CO

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment, LLC is now accepting applications for Master Service Technician. Min. 5 years' experience in agriculture diesel technology with Sprayers and Combines. Basic knowledge of ...

6. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Fleming, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Holyoke, CO

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Holyoke, CO. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

8. Parts Sales Specialist

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Holyoke, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment in Holyoke is now accepting applications for a Parts Sales Specialist . Preferred applicants will have experience in agricultural parts sales but will train the right ...

9. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Venango, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - COVID19 - $2,434 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Holyoke, CO

💰 $2,434 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Holyoke, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department