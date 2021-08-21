Cancel
Marble Falls, TX

A job on your schedule? These Marble Falls positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 8 days ago

(Marble Falls, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Marble Falls-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bYsxXjc00

1. Part-Time Team Member

🏛️ Tomlinson's Feed & Pets

📍 Leander, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Location: Leander Locally owned for over 75 years, Tomlinson's Feed is Central Texas's favorite pet store with the healthiest products and world-class customer service. And, we want you to join our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dining Room Coordinator

🏛️ Lupe Tortilla

📍 Cedar Park, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Dining Room Coordinator We are looking for skilled individuals with a passion for hospitality to join our team. Our dining room coordinators enjoy flexible schedules with earnings potential of $13-15 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Lakeway, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Leander, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Janitorial Supervisor **Bilingual a plus** Part Time

🏛️ PJS of Texas, Inc.

📍 Cedar Park, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Location: Cedar Park, TX Overview Professional Janitorial Service is one of the largest and fastest growing privately owned commercial cleaning companies in Central Texas, San Antonio and El Paso. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Delivery Driver (No Experience Needed & Flexible)

🏛️ Favor

📍 Leander, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a flexible way to earn money, set your own schedule, and provide a great experience to customers, all while having fun? You are in luck! Favor's personal delivery assistants (we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Appointment Setter

🏛️ USHA - North Austin (RPV-AT)

📍 Cedar Park, TX

💰 $106,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Getting USA Back to Work: If you are in an industry that is effecting your ability to earn and you are wondering what you are going to do, our office is looking to fill immediate part-time to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Part Time Community Activity Coordinator

🏛️ PORTFOLIO RESIDENT SERVICES INC

📍 Austin, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Average Hours Per Week: 12 Pay Rate Per Hour: $14-$16 an hour DOE As a Part Time Community Activity Coordinator with Portfolio Resident Services, you will be an integral member of the nations leading ...

Click Here to Apply Now

