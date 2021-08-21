Cancel
Morse, TX

Get hired! Job openings in and around Morse

Morse News Alert
 8 days ago

(MORSE, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Morse companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morse:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYsxTCi00

1. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Part Time Community Activity Coordinator

🏛️ PORTFOLIO RESIDENT SERVICES INC

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Average Hours Per Week: 8 Pay Rate Per Hour: $14-$16 an hour DOE As a Part Time Community Activity Coordinator with Portfolio Resident Services, you will be an integral member of the nations leading ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2242.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $2,242 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Borger, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver OTR Hauling Sand

🏛️ CDL A Driver Recruiter

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Sandra at 325-518-1021 for more details on this OTR position out of Texas. I am a domestic recruiter with over 3 years of Human Resources experience and love helping people find jobs. I have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Amarillo, TX - New Pay

🏛️ United Petroleum Transports

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for Company Drivers for our terminal in Amarillo, TX! We Offer: * Average $75,000 Annually! * Local: Home Every Day, Regional: Home Every Few Days * $1,000 Referral Bonus

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour

🏛️ Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

📍 Stinnett, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Driver Merchandisers Home Daily - Earn Up to $24 Per Hour - Great Benefits At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our employees are a key asset for our success to satisfy our consumers' needs and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Dumas, TX - New Pay

🏛️ United Petroleum Transports

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $96,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for Company Drivers for our terminal in Dumas, TX! We Offer: * Earn Up to $96,000 Yearly * Local: Home Every Day/Night, Regional: Home Every Few Days * $1,000 Referral ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2203.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $2,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Borger, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2203 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,041 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $2,041 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Borger, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Morse News Alert

Morse, TX
ABOUT

With Morse News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

