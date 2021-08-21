Cancel
Greenville, TX

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Greenville

Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 8 days ago

(GREENVILLE, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Greenville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Greenville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYsxSJz00

1. Critical Care Travel Nurse RN - $3996 weekly in TX

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Sulphur Springs, TX

💰 $3,996 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2720 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Greenville, TX

💰 $2,720 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Greenville, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2720 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Greenville, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. ENTRY LEVEL B2B SALES REP

🏛️ Eliot Management Group

📍 Mckinney, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're an outgoing, personable, highly self-motivated, and an adaptable sales professional then a career with Eliot is perfect for you! It's our mission to provide life-altering career ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. IT Customer Services

🏛️ Indotronix Avani Group

📍 Greenville, TX

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IT Customer Services US CITIZEN only Greenville, Texas, 12Months Pay Rate $38/hr on w2 Only submit candidates that are commutable from Greenville. Candidates in Dallas or have to commute through ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. General Manager

🏛️ Restore Hyperwellness

📍 Murphy, TX

💰 $64,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restore Hyper Wellness is looking for an extraordinary manager with strong business-building, sales and management skills (as evidenced by a track record). The ideal candidate must thrive in an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Professional Mover - $15 - $22/hr!

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 Lavon, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Mover for College Hunks Hauling Junk and College Hunks Moving, you are the first point of contact for clients on the job. You will have the chance to educate clients about our exceptional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Greenville, TX

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Greenville, TX

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Greenville, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

