Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Vaughn

(VAUGHN, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Vaughn.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Vaughn:

1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Santa Rosa)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Santa Rosa, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Santa Rosa, NM

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Santa Rosa, NM

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. CDL- A Local Truck Driver - Fuel / Home Daily

🏛️ Pilot Flying J

📍 Santa Rosa, NM

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $25.00 to $26.00 per hour, OT after 40 hours We are currently seeking an experienced Fuel Transport Driver with an excellent driving record. The right candidate will have a Class A CDL with ...