Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ione, CA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Ione

Posted by 
Ione Times
Ione Times
 8 days ago

(Ione, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Ione-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bYsxO2J00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Sloughhouse, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Jewelry Sales Associate

🏛️ Talisman Collection Fine Jewelers

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Talisman Collection Fine Jewelers is now hiring SEASONAL, PART-TIME, and FULL-TIME team members! Seasonal sales support to assist with consistent delivery of excellent customer service, operational ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Seasonal Retail Team Member - University of the Pacific Bookstore F2158

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $15 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Clements, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Clements, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ione Times

Ione Times

Ione, CA
16
Followers
139
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ione Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sloughhouse, CA
City
Ione, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Retail Team#Llc Sacramento#Us Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy