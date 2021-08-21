Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Ione

(Ione, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Ione-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

📍 Sloughhouse, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Jewelry Sales Associate

🏛️ Talisman Collection Fine Jewelers

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Talisman Collection Fine Jewelers is now hiring SEASONAL, PART-TIME, and FULL-TIME team members! Seasonal sales support to assist with consistent delivery of excellent customer service, operational ...

3. Seasonal Retail Team Member - University of the Pacific Bookstore F2158

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $15 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Clements, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Clements, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...