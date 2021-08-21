Cancel
Marlette, MI

Get hired! Job openings in and around Marlette

Posted by 
Marlette Bulletin
 8 days ago

(MARLETTE, MI) Companies in Marlette are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marlette:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,300/Week + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Detroit, MI Master Halco

📍 Imlay City, MI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Daily - Average $1,300+/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business for over ...

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Caro, MI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

3. Customer and Technical Support

🏛️ SRS Pharmacy Systems

📍 Caro, MI

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer and Technical Support Positions Available Customer Support Technician ($24k-$42k/yr) +Full Bfts, 401k, All Medical paid, HRA, FSA Technical Support ($35k-$65k/yr) +Full Bfts, 401k, All ...

4. Laser Setup/Operator

🏛️ Spark Talent Inc

📍 Almont, MI

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DIRECT HIRE LASER OPERATOR $18 - $24 PER HOUR! About the Company Spark Talent Acquisition is a Michigan-headquartered recruiting and staffing company that connects great talent with great employers

5. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Allenton, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Shelby Township Sterling Heights Pontiac Hourly pay rate : Up to $16.65 Immediate openings ...

6. Mig Welder

🏛️ VP Total Solutions

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Welders - Both shifts! Production company in Flint area is seeking MIG Welder to fabricate steel racks for the automotive industry. Candidates should be able to: * MIG weld on mild and ...

7. Home Health Aide (Bruce Twp)

🏛️ Kennedy Care

📍 Imlay City, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: The Home Health Aide (HHA) will perform in-home aide tasks as assigned and in accordance with the Client's Plan of Care. You will provide a combination of in-home services that enables ...

8. 21-40 Administrative Secretary (Union) PT

🏛️ Sanilac County Community Mental Health

📍 Sandusky, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Administrative Secretary (Union) PT Position code: #21-40 Position Location: Administration Building Current Work hours: 22.5 hours week Compensation Range: $15.31 - $20.08/hourly Position ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $110,000/year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Detroit

📍 Imlay City, MI

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year- $5,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

10. Machine Operator 1st & 2nd shift

🏛️ Cornerstone Staffing Solutions

📍 Imlay City, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire Machine Operators, a Material Handler, CNC Operators, and General Laborer's in the Imlay City area! Don't hesitate to apply! ALL SHIFTS AVAILABLE, FULL-TIME! Responsibilities ...

Marlette Bulletin

Marlette, MI
With Marlette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

