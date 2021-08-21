Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Roanoke, AL) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Digital Marketing Specialist
🏛️ Boulo Solutions
📍 Opelika, AL
💰 $28 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Boulo Solutions is sourcing candidates for an Alabama based client looking to hire a Digital Marketing/Google Analytics Specialist to join their team for a part time remote position. About the ...
2. Customer Care Specialist
🏛️ Chic Soul
📍 Opelika, AL
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
**Must be available to work nights, weekends, and holidays, although most hours will be M-F 8am-5pm. **While some shifts are able to be worked remotely, this is not a "remote" position. Are you the ...
3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Lagrange, GA
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Lagrange, GA
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
