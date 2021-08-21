Cancel
Pryor, OK

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Pryor require no experience

Posted by 
Pryor News Beat
Pryor News Beat
 8 days ago

(Pryor, OK) These companies are hiring Pryor residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bYsxAg900

1. Entry Level Account Executive

🏛️ USHA - Tulsa (SCM-TL)

📍 Owasso, OK

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make A Difference: You'll work directly with Americas self-employed, small business owners and individuals to help them access a product suite of affordable benefits and business services. Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Office Assistant- Construction Industry

🏛️ Summit Employment Professionals

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Well established architectural millwork subcontractor serving the healthcare, hospitality and commercial interiors industries is seeking an entry-level assistant to help their sales and estimating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Hiring Event - CDL Truck Drivers - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA - Oklahoma - Hiring Event

📍 Pryor, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join us for a SYGMA open interview event in Pryor, OK Event Date & Time: Many times available for your convenience! Tuesdays 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Local Time. (08/10, 08/17, 08/﻿24, 08/31) Event ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Over $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA - Oklahoma

📍 Pryor, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers in Oklahoma Recent Graduates Welcome - Earn Over $70,000 per Year After 1st Year Sign-On Bonus for Class A Drivers: * $7,500 Sign-On Bonus for drivers with 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Insurance Benefits Territory Sales Representative

🏛️ Horace Mann

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $101,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you're exploring entry-level sales opportunities or have experience in sales, if you're motivated, and excel at competition, then this is the opportunity for you! Horace Mann, founded in 1945 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Account Manager - Entry Level

🏛️ Millennium Recruiting, Inc.

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are one of the area's major marketing firms, and we're continuing to expand. We are in need of new ENTRY LEVEL manager trainees with fresh and innovative ideas to represent the major companies we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

