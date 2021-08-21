Hiring now! Jobs in Clanton with an immediate start

(Clanton, AL) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Clanton-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

2. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Ashley HomeStore

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ashley Furniture HomeStore, the #1 Mattress and Furniture retailer in North America, has an immediate opening for a Delivery Driver. The ideal candidate is responsible for delivery and setting up ...

3. Inspector

🏛️ Corporate Temps

📍 Calera, AL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Corporate Temps is seeking immediate need for Inspectors based out of Birmingham, AL for a 3 Year Contract with a negotiable pay rate if interested please see specs down below and send resume to ...

4. Site Manager

🏛️ Marc-1 Car Wash

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $46,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Site Manager Full Time Hiring immediately! The position starts at a salary of $42k-$46k PLUS + Quarterly and annual bonus of up to 40% of base salary depending on your experience including our ...