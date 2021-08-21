Cancel
Clanton, AL

Hiring now! Jobs in Clanton with an immediate start

Posted by 
Clanton News Alert
Clanton News Alert
 8 days ago

(Clanton, AL) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Clanton-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYsx9sf00

1. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Ashley HomeStore

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ashley Furniture HomeStore, the #1 Mattress and Furniture retailer in North America, has an immediate opening for a Delivery Driver. The ideal candidate is responsible for delivery and setting up ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Inspector

🏛️ Corporate Temps

📍 Calera, AL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Corporate Temps is seeking immediate need for Inspectors based out of Birmingham, AL for a 3 Year Contract with a negotiable pay rate if interested please see specs down below and send resume to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Site Manager

🏛️ Marc-1 Car Wash

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $46,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Site Manager Full Time Hiring immediately! The position starts at a salary of $42k-$46k PLUS + Quarterly and annual bonus of up to 40% of base salary depending on your experience including our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Clanton News Alert

Clanton News Alert

Clanton, AL
ABOUT

With Clanton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

