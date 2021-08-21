Cancel
Portland, OR

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Portland Report
 8 days ago

(Portland, OR) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

3. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

4. Salesforce Administrator - Remote - $120k+

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are a Salesforce Administrator with experience, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us Industry leading company looking to bring on a Salesforce Administrator to take over our Salesforce ...

5. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

6. Account Executive (Flexible Remote Working Available)

🏛️ Lead Forensics

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive $50,000 Base Salary $85,000k OTE Atlanta, GA - Flexible Remote Working Available Lead Forensics is one of the fastest growing software companies in the world. We can identify other ...

7. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent - Remote Our TTEC work from home team has 41 preferred residency states. We do not hire residents of AK, CA, HI or outside of the United States. At TTEC, we are ...

8. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

9. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

10. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Customer Service Role! Several openings! We are seeking associates for several Remote CSR roles. Candidates should reside in SC, NC or GA. The role will begin in August and will be ...

Portland Report

Portland, OR
With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

