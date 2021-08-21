Hiring Now: These roles are open in Nome

(NOME, AK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Nome.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nome:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3365.46 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $3,365 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Nome, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3365.46 ...

2. AK - Med Tech - $54.14 /HR **26 WEEK CONTRACT**HOUSING PROVIDED BY FACILITY

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are primarily looking for night coverage, however, tech must be flexible as he/she may cover other shifts. Tech must be able to work alone and be self-motivated. We are looking for a Laboratory ...

3. Human Resources Advisor

🏛️ Norton Sound Health Corp

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $40 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Human Resources Advisor Department: Human Resources Reports To: Director of Human Resources Position Code: 19508645 FLSA: Exempt ICPA: Covered Effective Date 10/01/2020 Grade: 10 ...

4. Physician Assistant (PA) Opportunity in Nome, AK

🏛️ The Inline Group

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $83 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Norton Sound Health Corporation - * Full Time * : 8am-5pm * Employed * Call Schedule: After Hours/Weekends * Loan Repayment * Sign-On Bonus * Compensation: Salary Range $64.69 - $83.91/hr; Based on ...

5. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3318 per week in AK- Nome, AK

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $3,318 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - COVID19 - $3,009 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $3,009 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Nome, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2984.24 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $2,984 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Nome, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2984.24 ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,984 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $2,984 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Nome, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

9. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2890/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $2,890 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

10. AK - Sterile Processing Tech - $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**HOUSING PROVIDED

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sterile Processing Tech job in Nome, AK: Norton Sound Regional Hospital is looking for a full-time, experienced sterile processing technician. Must be certified with IAHCSMM or CBSPD, and need also ...