Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hackettstown require no experience
(Hackettstown, NJ) These companies are hiring Hackettstown residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Hackettstown, NJ
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DNJ7 Budd Lake, NJ (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DNJ7 - Budd Lake - 81 International ...
2. Security Officer - Truck Gate
🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.
📍 Hackettstown, NJ
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Guard - Truck Gate Location: Hackettstown, New Jersey Environment: Truck Gate, Industrial Hourly Pay Rate: $13 / hour Experience: Entry ...
3. Entry Level Assembler, Electronics
🏛️ Glen Magnetics, Inc
📍 Alpha, NJ
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Local electronics manufacturer located in Alpha, NJ has immediate openings for aggressive mechanically inclined indivduals. Manual dexterity is a plus. No experience necessary. Will train Company ...
4. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Morristown, NJ
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Morristown, NJ
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Hackettstown, NJ
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Easton, PA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
8. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome
🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)
📍 Easton, PA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...
9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Dover, NJ
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
Comments / 0