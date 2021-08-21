Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hackettstown require no experience

(Hackettstown, NJ) These companies are hiring Hackettstown residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Hackettstown, NJ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DNJ7 Budd Lake, NJ (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DNJ7 - Budd Lake - 81 International ...

2. Security Officer - Truck Gate

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Hackettstown, NJ

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Guard - Truck Gate Location: Hackettstown, New Jersey Environment: Truck Gate, Industrial Hourly Pay Rate: $13 / hour Experience: Entry ...

3. Entry Level Assembler, Electronics

🏛️ Glen Magnetics, Inc

📍 Alpha, NJ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local electronics manufacturer located in Alpha, NJ has immediate openings for aggressive mechanically inclined indivduals. Manual dexterity is a plus. No experience necessary. Will train Company ...

4. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Morristown, NJ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Morristown, NJ

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Hackettstown, NJ

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Easton, PA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

8. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Easton, PA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Dover, NJ

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...