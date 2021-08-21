Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in New Orleans

Posted by 
New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 8 days ago

(New Orleans, LA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these New Orleans-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bYswq8G00

1. Life Insurance Sales / Remote

🏛️ FFL Black Diamond Agency

📍 New Orleans, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill positions, full-time and part-time, for highly motivated sales representatives. We are one of the top producing agencies and need field help. We are hiring nationwide and offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative - Part Time

🏛️ United Airlines

📍 New Orleans, LA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative Help United passengers reach their destinations, with a smile Do you find the idea of working at an airport exciting? Would you love to help people get where they're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 New Orleans, LA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Consultant - Part Time - $20/hr training pay

🏛️ CarMax

📍 Kenner, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

6110 - Kenner - 1601 32nd Street, Kenner, Louisiana, 70065 CarMax, the way your career should be! Driven by the desire to provide an iconic customer experience At CarMax, we ensure customers can buy ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Appointment Setter $1,000.00 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ Stratus Building Solutions of Southeast Louisiana

📍 New Orleans, LA

💰 $29,500 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time Pay for Part-Time Hours! $1,000.00 SIGN-ON BONUS! Stratus Building Solutions of Southeast Louisiana is an International Franchisor and Industry Leader in GREEN Commercial Cleaning. We are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 New Orleans, LA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - New Orleans, LA

🏛️ RTI International

📍 New Orleans, LA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $16.09 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $20.63 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

