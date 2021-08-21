Cancel
Kylie Jenner Is "Thrilled That She and Travis [Scott] Are Pregnant Again," a Source Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
Cosmopolitan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner is v excited about her second pregnancy, which, you know, emphatic SAME. News broke Friday that the 24-year-old is expecting her second child with Travis Scott—according to reports from Page Six, TMZ, and People, that is. Kylie has yet to confirm anything, but she famously refused to publicly confirm her pregnancy with her now-3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, until she gave birth in February 2018.

