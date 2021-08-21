Kylie Jenner Is "Thrilled That She and Travis [Scott] Are Pregnant Again," a Source Says

A question that comes up more often than it should: What to get the toddler who has everything? What do you buy when you are trying to impress a 3-year-old She-EO who already has her own home and a $200,000 pony? Hm. Maybe try … a big yellow bus, sure why not. That unusual gift seems to be going over well enough for Travis Scott, whose daughter Stormi Webster checks all the aforementioned boxes and appears to be getting a kick out of the school bus her dad just got her.