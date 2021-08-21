Get hired! Job openings in and around Doyle

(DOYLE, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Doyle.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Doyle:

1. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Cold Springs, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

2. Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ ProTechnical

📍 Portola, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Desktop Support Technician to join our team! You will resolve computer-related issues in a professional environment with exceptional tools, technologies along side of like-minded ...

3. Guest Service Associate

🏛️ Chalet View Lodge

📍 Portola, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Guest Service Associate to become a part of our team! You will accommodate patrons, as well as identify areas of improvement to increase efficiency. This person should hold highly ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Cold Springs, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ CRST Dedicated West

📍 Portola, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class-A Truck Drivers Home Weekly - Earn Up To $100,000 Yearly - Great Benefits Interested in Driving for CRST? Apply Now! Truck Driver Benefits: * Earn up to $350 per day or $100k per ...

6. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Portola, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Portola, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...