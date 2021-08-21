Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

These Benton Harbor companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 8 days ago

(Benton Harbor, MI) These companies are hiring Benton Harbor residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYswk5800

1. Sales Merchandiser

🏛️ Axios Professional Recruitment

📍 Notre Dame, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry-level Merchandiser with flexible, part-time hours for immediate hire in Southwest Michigan & Northwest Indiana! Axios Professional Recruitment is currently seeking an experienced Merchandiser ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL-A Truck Drivers - Earn Top Pay Fast!

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Drivers - Earn Top Pay Fast! Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver trainers. With our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Benton Harbor, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Red Bull Merchandiser - Sales Trainee

🏛️ Power Distributing, A Red Bull Distributor

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PURPOSE OF THIS JOB There is a $500 signing bonus after 90 days! Please review this video to learn about a Day In The Life of a Red Bull Account Sales Manager: COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Power Distributing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor, MI
121
Followers
180
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton Harbor, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Signing Bonus#Notre Dame#Cdl#Western Express#Drivers Avg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy