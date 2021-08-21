These Benton Harbor companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Benton Harbor, MI) These companies are hiring Benton Harbor residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Sales Merchandiser
🏛️ Axios Professional Recruitment
📍 Notre Dame, IN
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Entry-level Merchandiser with flexible, part-time hours for immediate hire in Southwest Michigan & Northwest Indiana! Axios Professional Recruitment is currently seeking an experienced Merchandiser ...
2. CDL-A Truck Drivers - Earn Top Pay Fast!
🏛️ Western Express, Inc.
📍 South Bend, IN
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Truck Drivers - Earn Top Pay Fast! Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver trainers. With our ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Benton Harbor, MI
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
4. Red Bull Merchandiser - Sales Trainee
🏛️ Power Distributing, A Red Bull Distributor
📍 South Bend, IN
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
PURPOSE OF THIS JOB There is a $500 signing bonus after 90 days! Please review this video to learn about a Day In The Life of a Red Bull Account Sales Manager: COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Power Distributing ...
