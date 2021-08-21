Job alert: These Algona jobs are accepting applications

(ALGONA, IA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Algona.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Algona:

1. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Algona, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Dedicated Company Truck Driver | Mostly Home Daily|$100k Requisition ID: 798 For More Information, Call a Recruiter @ 1.800.935.3131 Pay & Benefits * Avg Annual Gross: $100,000 * $2500 sign on ...

2. People Development Coordinator

🏛️ West Bend Care

📍 West Bend, IA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Human Resources/Accounts Payable/Recruiter Status: Full-Time Pay : Hourly rate up to $22/hr based on experience Move your career FORWARD with the team at West Bend Health and Rehabilitation ...

3. Front Counter

🏛️ A&W

📍 Emmetsburg, IA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for people to join our team. Day and night shifts available. Must be friendly, like working as a team, and a self starter. $10 - $11 an hour based on experience. Apply here or stop in ...

4. Welding Technician

🏛️ WorkRocket

📍 Humboldt, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Learn new welding skills and develop your trade in a fantastic work environment. Enjoy an incredible annual bonus program, and extremely low-cost benefits! This is your opportunity to put more money ...

5. District Sales Manager - Palo Alto/ Pocahontas

🏛️ Executive Recruiting Consultants

📍 Emmetsburg, IA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description *Primary responsibility of selling seed corn in a trade territoy. *Identify new key customers, understand their business, determine their needs and develop plans and actions for sales ...

6. Warehouse Package Handler

🏛️ FedEx Ground PH US

📍 Dakota City, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 298107BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

7. Spray Rig Operator

🏛️ Executive Recruiting Consultants

📍 Bancroft, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Applicator COMPANY PROFILE: Located in two rural communities in the Bancroft, IA area, our client is seeking to add an Applicator to their team to assist in the success of the business

8. Physician / Emergency Medicine / Iowa / Locum tenens / $100/Hour ER Physician Needed in Humboldt,...

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 Humboldt, IA

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate: $100/hr * Qualifications: MD/DO EM * Board Certified * IA License * ACLS, PALS, ATLS, NRP * Facility: A General Medical and Surgical Hospital * Trauma: Level 4 * Schedule

9. Tutor/Mentor Algona/Mason City Area Middle and High Schools

🏛️ Iowa Net High Academy Inc

📍 Algona, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The successful applicant will travel to various locations to meet in person with students who cannot attend traditional schools. Due to Covid, during this time virtually meetings are also acceptable

10. Assistant Manager

🏛️ A&W

📍 Emmetsburg, IA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Goal: Providing an excellent customer experience by following the three pillars of a great restaurant CLEANLINESS-FRIENDLINESS-QUALITY FOOD The right candidate will be friendly, customer ...