Belle Glade, FL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Belle Glade

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 8 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Belle Glade.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Belle Glade:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYswemm00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Wellington, FL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Mortgage Protection Specialist ($10K-$20K/Monthly)-FREE TRAINING!!

🏛️ Family First Life Steadfast

📍 West Palm Beach, FL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Intermediate Care - $3,672 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Loxahatchee Groves, FL

💰 $3,672 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Intermediate Care for a travel nursing job in Loxahatchee, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Intermediate Care * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. DE LAPP/SAR Underwriter

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Belle Glade, FL

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DE LAPP/SAR Underwriter If you are a Mortgage Underwriter with experience, please read on! We are a 10 plus year company affiliated with a local builder, looking to start up our underwriting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ USHA-BINGO

📍 Wellington, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Motivated Sales Professionals & Underwriters - work from home

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Palm Beach County, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a product to believe in? Have a desire to make a difference by helping people? Want more TIME and MONEY FREEDOM? This company has checked off all the boxes! During the current ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. $1,800 per Week and Paid Home Time for OTR Drivers

🏛️ Sharp Transit,LLC

📍 Royal Palm Beach, FL

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Consistent $1,800 per Week * 11 days ON - 3 days OFF * Paid Home Time (same weekly pay) * Excellent Pay & Benefits * Well Maintained Equipment

Click Here to Apply Now

8. After School Enrichment Teacher

🏛️ Mind Games

📍 Loxahatchee Groves, FL

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mind Games is a fun and challenging way for students to increase academic achievement while working cooperatively towards common goals through the use of learning games. Our mission is to help ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Case Manager Pediatric

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 West Palm Beach, FL

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title - Care Manager Address - MUST BE LOCATED IN West Palm Beach Hours - M-F 8-5p Required: MUST HAVE 2 YEARS OF PEDS EXPERIENCE RN LICENSE Position Purpose: Perform care management duties ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Cake Decorator

🏛️ Sweet Tiers

📍 West Palm Beach, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Create and decorate beautiful custom cakes. Follow directions on invoice, make sugar details, decorate custom cookies, make and possibly bake for dessert tables, Torte, fill, stack and ice in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

