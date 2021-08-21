Hiring Now: These roles are open in Belle Glade

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Belle Glade.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Belle Glade:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

Wellington, FL

$4,000 weekly

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. Mortgage Protection Specialist ($10K-$20K/Monthly)-FREE TRAINING!!

West Palm Beach, FL

$200,000 yearly

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Intermediate Care - $3,672 per week

Loxahatchee Groves, FL

$3,672 weekly

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Intermediate Care for a travel nursing job in Loxahatchee, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Intermediate Care * Discipline ...

4. DE LAPP/SAR Underwriter

Belle Glade, FL

$110,000 yearly

DE LAPP/SAR Underwriter If you are a Mortgage Underwriter with experience, please read on! We are a 10 plus year company affiliated with a local builder, looking to start up our underwriting ...

5. Customer Service Representative

Wellington, FL

$100,000 yearly

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

6. Motivated Sales Professionals & Underwriters - work from home

Palm Beach County, FL

$100,000 yearly

Are you looking for a product to believe in? Have a desire to make a difference by helping people? Want more TIME and MONEY FREEDOM? This company has checked off all the boxes! During the current ...

7. $1,800 per Week and Paid Home Time for OTR Drivers

Royal Palm Beach, FL

$1,800 weekly

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Consistent $1,800 per Week * 11 days ON - 3 days OFF * Paid Home Time (same weekly pay) * Excellent Pay & Benefits * Well Maintained Equipment

8. After School Enrichment Teacher

Loxahatchee Groves, FL

$40 hourly

Mind Games is a fun and challenging way for students to increase academic achievement while working cooperatively towards common goals through the use of learning games. Our mission is to help ...

9. Case Manager Pediatric

West Palm Beach, FL

$37 hourly

Position Title - Care Manager Address - MUST BE LOCATED IN West Palm Beach Hours - M-F 8-5p Required: MUST HAVE 2 YEARS OF PEDS EXPERIENCE RN LICENSE Position Purpose: Perform care management duties ...

10. Cake Decorator

West Palm Beach, FL

$20 hourly

Create and decorate beautiful custom cakes. Follow directions on invoice, make sugar details, decorate custom cookies, make and possibly bake for dessert tables, Torte, fill, stack and ice in ...